Aeon Trading Down 43.4% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $117,638.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00660041 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

