AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.37 and a 1-year high of $147.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

