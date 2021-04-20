AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 26,219 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.