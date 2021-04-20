AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.