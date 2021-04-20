AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $203,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

