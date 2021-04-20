AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,843,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

