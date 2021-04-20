AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 511 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 370.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.