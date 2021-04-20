AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $533.77 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.62 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.65 and its 200 day moving average is $463.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.