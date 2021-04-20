Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $194.42, with a volume of 4719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.92.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

