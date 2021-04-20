ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ADTN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

