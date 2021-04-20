ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
ADTN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.40.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
