adToken Market Capitalization Tops $881,409.42 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. adToken has a market cap of $881,409.42 and approximately $3,194.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00089019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00642934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

