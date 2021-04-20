Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 75 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox stock opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

