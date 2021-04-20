Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

