Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,131 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

