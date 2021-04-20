adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.92. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

