Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

