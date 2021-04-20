Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.78 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and $8.25 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00055242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

