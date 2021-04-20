Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 144,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.