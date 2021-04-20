Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.