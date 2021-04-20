Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

