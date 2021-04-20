Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
