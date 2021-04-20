AC Immune SA to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ACIU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACIU opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

