Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

FAP opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.09. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.36.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

