ABB (ABB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect ABB to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABB stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

