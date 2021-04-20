AAX Token Market Cap Reaches $3.98 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $114,787.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

