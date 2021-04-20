$98.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $98.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.54 million to $111.78 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

TVTY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

