79,722 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.