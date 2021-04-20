$794.49 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $794.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.46 million to $854.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of VAC traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 310,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,274. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

