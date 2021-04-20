700 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RLI by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

