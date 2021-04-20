6,846 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 0.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9,285.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 10,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,510. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.