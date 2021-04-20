$650.71 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $650.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.50 million and the highest is $656.20 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. 964,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -221.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,557 shares of company stock worth $30,464,910. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

