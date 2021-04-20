6,100 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after buying an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,918,000.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

