$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 2,370,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,610. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

