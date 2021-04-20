$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $6.36 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

