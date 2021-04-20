4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Sells £44,517.90 in Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,357.27 ($30.80) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market capitalization of £662.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,470.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,402.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

