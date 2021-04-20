4,700 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

