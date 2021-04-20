$42.43 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $46.38 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $248.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.27 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 612,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

