$402.51 Million in Sales Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post sales of $402.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.75 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $443.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,883. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $71,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

