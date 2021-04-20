$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

