$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

