$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.07 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $30.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $40.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 26,649,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,741,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

