39,606 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,910 shares of company stock valued at $26,246,069. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

