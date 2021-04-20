3,914 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

