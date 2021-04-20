38,197 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period.

XBI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.44. The company had a trading volume of 376,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,542. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

