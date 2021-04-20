3,813 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

