350 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

