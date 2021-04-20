34,233 Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,368. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

