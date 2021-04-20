3,063 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.