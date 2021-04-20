3,024 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

