$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.59 million and the lowest is $296.10 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

