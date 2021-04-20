2,895 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 25,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,232. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.